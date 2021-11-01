Authorities: Clay County woman admits to killing husband, whose body was found in garage

A Clay County woman has been charged with second-degree murder after she admitted to shooting and killing her husband, according to a report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The report states that 39-year-old Melissa Gholson, of Orange Park, confessed to shooting and killing her husband, 36-year-old David Gholson, in a recorded interview with investigators.

The report says Melissa Gholson admitted to arguing with her husband Saturday, when she pointed the gun at him, pulling the trigger. The report states that the gun clicked, but a bullet was not in the chamber.

She then told police, the report says, that her husband ran into the garage and she ran after him, firing the gun. The report says she shot him multiple times and his body fell to the garage floor.

Melissa Gholson, according to deputies, left the body in the garage overnight, watched TV and slept on the couch. The report says she then told police she woke up, ran errands and went to her sister’s house, where she confessed to killing her husband.

The report says Melissa Gholson stated she was tired of arguing and wanted it to stop.

She’s been charged with second-degree murder and was taken to the Clay County Jail.