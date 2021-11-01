Jacksonville Beach Police Department to help with preventing bicycle theft

Bicycle DNA is a high-tech registration program linking bicycles to its owners. Jacksonville Beach Police Department is hosting a free Bicycle DNA registration event on Saturday, November 6th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 101 Penman Road South.

Bicycle DNA stickers will be provided to Jacksonville Beach residents. The special registration stickers have tiny microdots embedded in them and remain on the bicycle, even if the sticker is removed.

Registered bicycles will also be cross-matched with pawn shop transactions in the event it is stolen. Bicycle shops will also be able to identify if its stolen in real time.