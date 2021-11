“Our goal is to help Jacksonville area employers find the candidates they so desperately need - and jobseekers to get hired rapidly” organizers said.

Employers that will be at the event include Allied Universal, Conser Moving, Chapters Health, Duval County Schools, Century Ambulance, City Of Jacksonville, Duval Sheriff, Mister Sparky, GATE Petroleum, First Command, Advent Hospital, Amazon, Massey Services, and many more.

For information and to pre register, visit www.FloridaJobLink.com