Police find suspect wanted after early-morning shooting with officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police said they have taken a man into custody believed to be connected to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning on Jacksonville’s Southside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office hasn’t given much information about the shooting but we do know that no officers were hurt and officers, detectives and crime scene vans were at the Countryside Village mobile home community.

At 7:45 a.m., JSO tweeted that officers were looking for a Hispanic man last seen wearing a maroon T-shirt and dark jeans last seen on Beach Boulevard near Interstate 295. Thirty minutes later, they posted a follow-up message saying the suspect was in custody.

News4Jax believes the man was found on Skycrest Drive in the Windy Hill neighborhood about a half-mile from the shooting scene.

Windy Hill Elementary was on lockdown while there was an active search in the area.

