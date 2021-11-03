Pharmacies prepare to give COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11

Dr. Sunil Joshi, president of the Duval Medical Society Foundation, discusses the CDC's decision to approve COVID-19 vaccines for children age 5 to 11, and details of this process.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local pharmacies will begin vaccinating young children against COVID-19 this weekend.

Walgreens will begin administering the vaccine for ages 5 to 11 Saturday, Nov. 6. Parents and legal guardians can schedule appointments at area Walgreens right now.

CVS is making the COVID-19 vaccine available for kids ages 5 to 11 on Sunday, Nov. 7. Parents and legal guardians can schedule appointments at area CVS stores right now.

Agape Community Health CEO Mia Jones told News4Jax last week they’re ready to go as soon as they get the vaccines. The plan currently is to have the Lane Wiley Senior center and the Clanzel T. Brown Community center be locations where parents can get their children ages 5 and up vaccinated, as well as some pop-up locations within schools.

Late Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave the final clearance for kids ages 5 to 11 to receive kid-size doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

In an interview with The Morning Show, Dr. Sunil Joshi, an Allergist and Immunologist at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, said pediatricians should also have the vaccine available for their patients.

“It is critically important that pediatricians have the vaccine available because the parents trust their pediatrician, that children have a relationship with their pediatrician,” Joshi said. “And it’ll make the process go much more smoothly. And of course, if the patients or parents have questions, they can get answers from their trusted provider.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been shown to be 91% effective in children ages 5 to 11, and trials showed the vaccine was safe, well-tolerated, and produced a robust antibody response.

“The more of these young children that we vaccinate, the more likely we are to get through this pandemic,” Joshi said. “And so yes, it’s very important that we get this group vaccinated. Hopefully, the vast majority of parents will agree to do that.”