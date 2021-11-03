Veterans, military receive free passport photos, notary services throughout November

FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. Passport cover in Washington. The United States has issued its first passport with an X gender designation, a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female. (AP Photo/Eileen Putman)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – In recognition of Veteran’s Day, the St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is honoring veterans, active-duty military, reservists and their dependents by providing complimentary passport photos and notary services throughout November.

“Waiving these fees during November is a small gesture of our appreciation and gratitude to our nation’s heroes,” said Clerk Brandon Patty.

The free services are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday all November at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center (4010 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine).

Those wanting to receive these services do not have to live in St. Johns County.

To demonstrate eligibility, guests must present their DD 214, military ID, military dependent ID or show a driver’s license with the veteran designation.

Veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service may file their separation records — called a DD 214 — for free year-round with the Clerk of Courts for safekeeping and easy future access. By recording your DD 214 with the clerk’s office, a copy is readily available to you in case the original is lost or destroyed. Plus, the record stays private — military separation documents don’t become public record for 62 years after separation, per the National Archives.

For more information call our office at 904-819-3632.