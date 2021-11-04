Gates open to 65th Jacksonville Agricultural Fair

The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair opens tonight at the Fairgrounds and runs through Nov. 14. Here's what families need to know before they go.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The gates officially opened Thursday evening at the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair, which is celebrating its 65th year.

The event, located in downtown Jacksonville, is the largest fair/festival in Northeast Florida.

The fair was canceled last year because of COVID-19, and many have been anticipating its return. It will be in town through Sunday, Nov. 14.

The fair returns with the exhibition hall, concerts, animals, food, rides, contests and more.

This year, the fair will not require a mask or vaccination, but will be taking safety precautions such as hand sanitizing stations, a self-service kiosk at the gate, and spacing out rides and food.

The theme for the fair this year is “Back to the Fun.” But safety comes first.

“We have had the ride inspectors out here since Monday... so as the rides are finished setting up they are inspecting them making sure everything is good to go,” Olson said.

Ticket prices range from $5 (advance admission) to $10. Those prices are for fair admission only. Rides must be purchased separately. The hours vary each day, but the admissions gates will close one hour prior to the fair closing.

When it comes to parking in the stadium lots by the fairgrounds, you can only use a credit card to pay.

Click here for more information. Click here to see the event calendar.