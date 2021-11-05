Nor’easter could be problematic for coastal regions dealing with erosion

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Areas of St. John’s County have been placed under a coastal flood watch, which could mean high tides and flooding in spots, posing a potential threat to sand dunes.

Mickler’s Landing has been closed Monday through Friday, as a project is underway to restore its sand dunes. The weather could bring even more erosion.

RELATED: Nor’easter triggers coastal flood warnings: Friday, Saturday are Weather Authority Alert Days

The sand dunes were devastated by hurricanes Irma and Matthew.

Mario Garces, who lives in St. Johns County, said the project was long overdue.

“This looks pretty bad, where you see the erosion on the beach right now,” he said.

Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan says the nor’easter could mean flooding and high tides, and as a result, more erosion to the dunes.

Ad

People who live in the area hope that impact is minimal.

In the past, parts of the county including downtown St. Augustine—have been susceptible to major flooding.

Robert Miller says this has not been a problem in his neighborhood off of A1A.

“We’ve had some pretty heavy rains and stuff like that, but nothing has really caused me any concern or alarm,” he said.