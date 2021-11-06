20-year-old wanted for murder in Starke arrested in Columbia County, police say

Ted’Qwon Lee McGowan, 20, has been arrested and charged with murder.

A 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man in Starke and stealing a vehicle was arrested Saturday in Columbia County, the Starke Police Department said.

Police said they were called to a home on Brownlee Street just after 9:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot.

Officers found a man in his 30s with multiple fatal gunshot wounds.

Detectives said they developed probable cause to charge Ted’Qwon Lee McGowan, 20, with murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

They posted a message on social media Saturday morning asking the community for help to track McGowan down.

They later said he was arrested in Columbia County and thanked those who had shared tips.

Investigators did not say if McGowan and the victim knew each other.