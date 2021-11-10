Special forces soldier, Jacksonville native dies during training exercise in North Carolina

A highly-trained special forces operative died Oct. 27 during a physical fitness training exercise at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Sgt. 1st Class Calvin T. Rockward, 38, suffered “a sudden unexpected medical event during training,” according to the 1st Special Forces Group.

Rockward was assigned to the 1st Battalion 1st Special Forces Airborn Group as a Special Forces Intelligence Sergeant and was described by the division as “a dedicated, accomplished, respected, and loved Special Forces Soldier and teammate who will never be forgotten.”

“It’s been difficult, really difficult. ... It was sudden, shocking to us to hear that,” Calvin’s mother, Brenda Rockward, told News4Jax. “[We’re] taking it a day at a time, just going through the grieving, and it’s hard.”

Rockward’s father, and his namesake, Calvin Rockward Jr., described his late son as an extremely positive person.

“Whenever something was bad, he saw the good in it,” he said. “And he bought out the good and in it. ... No matter how bad the situation was, he bought calmness and peace to the situation.”

Rockward’s father said the impact of his son’s death has rippled across the world, everywhere his son served.

“We’ve been getting called calls from around the world from Korea, from Okinawa, Japan, from Washington State, almost everywhere,” he said. “And almost anyone, whether it’s an officer or enlisted that he served with, he had a positive impact.”

That impact and her son’s legacy of service will endure, Rockward’s mother said.

“I think among the family, friends, acquaintances, everybody that came into contact with him, always had good things to say about him,” she said. “He had a really big impact on their lives.”

According to the special forces group, Rockward’s military education was extensive, including:

Special Forces Qualification Course

Airborne School

Pathfinder School

Special Forces Intelligence Sergeant Course

Special Forces Jumpmaster Course

Special Operations Combatives Program

Special Forces Advanced Reconnaissance Target Analysis Exploitation Course

Several additional operator-maintainer courses

His career also garnered Rockward a litany of decorations and accommodations, including:

The Bronze Star Medal

The Meritorious Service Medal

The Joint Service Commendation Medal

The Army Commendation Medal

The Joint Service Achievement Medal

The Army Achievement Medal

The National Defense Service Medal

The Afghanistan Campaign Medal

The Iraq Campaign Medal

The Korean Defense Service Medal

Rockwell was a native of Jacksonville, Florida, and is survived by his wife and daughter.

He began his military career in December 2004 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army as a Special Forces candidate. He was later deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

The Special Operations Command Korea Facebook Page said Rockward “will be remembered as a phenomenal teammate and a devoted husband and father.”

Rockward will be buried at the National Cemetery in Jacksonville on November 18th, according to his family,