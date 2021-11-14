Motorcycle crash fatality near Monument Road

Shortly before midnight, a traffic crash occurred near Monument and Derringer Road between a motorcycle and pickup truck.

Three individuals were in the pickup truck while the motorcycle was occupied by a male in his 30′s. Both the vehicle and motorcycle were traveling north on Monument Road before crashing into each other.

Individuals inside the pickup truck were not injured in the crash. However, the male on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it has not been determined what led to the crash, but JSO is actively investigating.

If there are any witnesses to this incident, call 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

According to JSO, this marks the 43rd motorcycle fatality this year.