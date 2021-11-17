Need plans? Here are the events happening this weekend!

Willie Johnson took this photo of the Christmas lights on Girvin Road. See them before they're gone!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Are you ready to get into the holiday spirit? Or simply get out of the house?

News4Jax has found the fun events happening this weekend and we think you might be interested!

Here are some things you could do around town:

Girvin Road lights are ready for onlookers! The 2021 JaxBest lights display is up, lit and ready for visitors! The light display is located just West of Neptune Beach in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood off Girvin Road. Click here for more information.

Jacksonville Light Boat Parade -- The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6:00 p.m. on the St. Johns River. The event will also feature The 904 Pop Up from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. at Riverfront Plaza. The night ends with a fireworks show featuring “waterfalls” off of the Main Street and Acosta Bridges. Click here for more information.

Free adoptions! Take a new family member home for the holidays! Beginning on Black Friday, Nov. 26, all adoptions at the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) will be free. This free adoption special will last through Sunday, Nov. 29.

Nights of Lights in St. Augustine is back! Thousands flock to Downtown St. Augustine every year to see the beautiful lights display. The city of St. Augustine turns into a dazzling holiday display on Nov. 20 and stays lit until Jan. 31, 2022.

Christmas in the Cathedral District: Let There Be Light: Every evening for over one month, beginning Saturday, Nov. 27, the churches of the Cathedral District will shine as part of a driving tour that includes more than 100 brightly lit trees and other landmarks. Click here for more information.

‘Christmas made in the South’ event coming to Prime Osborn -- Christmas Made in the South is coming to the Prime Osborn Convention Center this weekend and will feature hundreds of artists and craftsmen. There will be sculpted pottery, glass blowing, one-of-a-kind personalized ornaments, totes, clothing, jewelry, floral centerpieces, arts and crafts, Christmas-themed works, gemstone enhancers art and more.

‘Dazzling Nights’ begins! The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens is lighting the town during “Dazzling Nights,” a three-quarter-mile interactive holiday experience. The family-friendly event begins Nov. 19 and will end on Jan. 9, 2022.

Riverside Arts Market (RAM) -- Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. under the Fuller Warren Bridge. The Riverside Arts Market is a weekly market hosted on Saturdays rain or shine. Click here for more information.

