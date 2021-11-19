Woman killed in apparent domestic dispute in home on Jacksonville’s Westside

Police are still investigating the Friday morning death of a woman in the sweetwater area on Jacksonville's Westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in what police described as a domestic dispute inside a home in the Sweetwater area of Jacksonville’s Westside.

Sgt. Chris Stephens with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit said police were called to Autrey Avenue South around 4:30 a.m. because of reports that a person had been shot.

They found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound to her torso. He said paramedics responded but she died at the scene.

Investigators said someone inside the home called 911, and they believe the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute. Stephens said there are “no outstanding suspects” and everyone who was inside the home is being interviewed to determine their involvement. They do have a person of interest who is being detained.

He said there were four people, including the woman who was shot, inside the home at the time. One of those was a teenager, but Stephens said the teen does not appear to have been involved in the altercation.

Stephens said the exact relationship among those in the home is unclear but it does appear to be domestic in nature.

News4Jax asked the people in the home for more information about what happened and we were told: “No comment right now.”

Stephens said investigators were also interviewing neighbors in the area to see if anyone heard anything around the time of the shooting.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records from the last six months show there have been three previous shooting incidents within a half-mile of Friday morning’s homicide.

There have also been four reported violent crimes, including assault and battery, and also a handful of property crimes.

A neighbor who lives a couple of houses down from where the shooting happened said this type of crime is unusual in this area.

“They’re really quiet and they’re, they’re really polite. I mean, and you only seen walking the dog when they get out to the car to go to work and stuff. But no, never assumed it or nothing like that,” said the man, who asked to remain anonymous. “It’s nothing like a you would expect to wake up to something like that, because they’re really quiet.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is at least the 12th domestic-related homicide this year, according to News4Jax records.

