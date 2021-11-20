66º
Ascension St. Vincent’s allows unvaccinated workers to return

Jessica James, Associate producer

Ascension St. Vincent's in Clay County (Ascension Healthcare photo)

Ascension St. Vincent’s is changing its COVID-19 vaccine policy, allowing unvaccinated employees, who were suspended, to return to work.

The change comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law restricting vaccine mandates. Ascension confirmed the new change in policy to News4Jax Saturday morning.

The previous policy stated that all workers had to be vaccinated by Nov. 12. In October, dozens of demonstrators gathered outside Ascension St. Vincent’s in Clay County to protest the vaccine mandate for employees.

