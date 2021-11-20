Ascension St. Vincent’s allows unvaccinated workers to return

Ascension St. Vincent’s is changing its COVID-19 vaccine policy, allowing unvaccinated employees, who were suspended, to return to work.

The change comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law restricting vaccine mandates. Ascension confirmed the new change in policy to News4Jax Saturday morning.

The previous policy stated that all workers had to be vaccinated by Nov. 12. In October, dozens of demonstrators gathered outside Ascension St. Vincent’s in Clay County to protest the vaccine mandate for employees.