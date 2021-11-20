Man found fatally shot on sidewalk in Arlington

Police say they found a man lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A man was found shot Saturday morning on a sidewalk in Arlington and died at the hospital, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday to a shooting on Burlingame Court and found a man between 25 and 30 years old lying on the sidewalk.

He was rushed to Memorial Hospital where he died.

Another man in the same age range sped away from the scene in a gold-colored sedan, police said.

According to investigators, the two men involved got into an argument before the shooting. Neither man is from the area, and police are working to find out why they were there.

None of the residents on Burlingame Court were involved, and police were questioning at least one witness.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).