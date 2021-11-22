Members of ‘Dancing Grannies’ club identified as victims in parade crash

Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Authorities on Monday said the suspect in a deadly Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee was in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he killed five people and injured 48.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Monday there is no evidence of terrorism in the event. He says police were preparing five charges of intentional homicide against Darrell Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee.

Thompson identified those killed as four women ages 71, 52, 52 and 79, and an 81-year-old man.

Thompson said Brooks intentionally broke through police barricades.

″We actually had a squad and barricades up, and he drove right through the barricades and the officers,” he said.

Members of the “Dancing Grannies” club were among those killed, as was an employee of Citizens Bank. The club posted Monday on Facebook:

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are devasted [sic] by this terrible tradegy [sic] with of loss of life and injuries in the Waukesha Christmas parade. Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness. While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts. Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue....held us together. Our hearts are heavy at this most difficult time, as more information and updates become available it will be posted . Please keep them their families, friends, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies and everyone who lives have forever changed in your thoughts and prayers.

The tragedy comes as Jacksonville-area communities are preparing to hold similar holiday events.

With the light boat parade planned for Saturday, News4Jax on Monday asked the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office about the precautions it has in place. Our request was not returned by publication of this article Monday evening.

The city of St. Augustine holds a large Christmas parade annually. Police there plan to use cruisers and other barricades to block-off the parade route.