What’s next in Arbery murder trial

This week the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery while he was running in a Georgia neighborhood could have a verdict for their trial. News4Jax reporter Jenese Harris previews whats next in court.

This week the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery while he was running in a Georgia neighborhood could have a verdict for their trial.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan are facing murder and multiple charges for Arbery’s death.

Judge Walmsley will provide a final charging document for the trial. In court Friday, the attorneys narrowed down and agreed to what the jury instructions will be.

Monday, the jury panel for the McMichael/Bryan murder trial will hear closing arguments.

In court last week, Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, motioned for a mistrial again. This is at least his fourth time trying to get a mistrial for his client. The judge denied it.

The case continues to get national attention with dozens of pastors coming to show support for Arbery’s family, including local Bishop Rudolph McKissick Junior.

Monday, it’s expected the state will reinforce the theme that Arbery was running and the three men acted unreasonably, leading to Arbery’s death. The defense will argue that Arbery was a threat to the neighborhood and McMichael was defending himself.

Ad

As soon as Tuesday the jury could get their instructions to decide the fate of the three men accused of killing Arbery.