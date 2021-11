CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The number of new homes being built in Lake Asbury will be restricted for the next year.

The Clay County Board of Commissioners passed a new construction moratorium Tuesday night 3-2.

New homes can still be built, but the amount will be limited.

The ban comes after concerns the area is growing too fast for unfinished projects.

The county wants to finish road projects and shopping areas before the moratorium is lifted.