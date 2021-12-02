Councilman Matt Carlucci dropping out of Jacksonville’s mayoral race

Jacksonville Councilman Matt Carlucci is no longer running to become the next mayor of Jacksonville in 2023.

Carlucci made the announcement in a statement to News4JAX.

“This has been a difficult decision given all the kindness, encouragement, and generosity of so many folks. I also thank my wife Karen, and the entire family, for always being there. They are my biggest supporters and have done a lot of heavy lifting during this campaign,” Carlucci wrote. “Be assured that this change in direction was not made lightly. At this stage in my life of public service, I believe this is an opportunity to continue a bold agenda that’s all about Jacksonville. By retaining the At-Large seat, I can continue to lead legislatively and contribute to the betterment of our beautiful city for years to come.”

Carlucci said he will now focus on seeking reelection for City Council At-Large, Group 4, the seat he currently holds, and push for an agenda that includes riverfront park development downtown, remediation of failing septic tanks and sorely-needed infrastructure across Jacksonville, bolstering ethics regulation, and resiliency.

As for those who donated to his campaign, Carlucci said he plans to give the money back, if that’s what they want.

“But should you wish to have those funds retained for my re-election, it would be sincerely appreciated. I thank from the bottom of my heart for investing in my campaign. Be assured that every effort will be made to redirect your dollars according to your wishes,” Carlucci wrote.

Still in the race are Donna Deegan, a Democrat and former local TV personality who’s also a breast cancer research advocate, and Republican councilman Al Ferraro. Also running are non-party affiliated candidates Omega Allen and Darcy G. Richardson.

Other names rumored as potential mayoral candidates are Daniel Davis, president of the Jax Chamber, and City Council member LeAnna Cumber.