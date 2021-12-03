A mother-daughter duo brings southern comfort and trendy to the River City

To highlight local businesses that make the First Coast unique, we take a look at the mother-daughter duo behind Jazzy's Restaurant and Lounge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jazzy’s Restaurant and Lounge is a seafood and soul food restaurant that is known for its comfort food.

This restaurant offers fresh homemade food like fried chicken, crab cakes, collard greens and more, using a key ingredient in their recipes.

“My mom is the executive chef, so all of these recipes are hers which most of them she got from my great grandmother,” explained owner Jasmine Mobley. “This really big old book with a bunch of recipes in it. My mom took that book and perfected the recipes. So, it’s my great granny recipes mixed with my mom recipes.”

Jazzy's Restaurant and Lounge (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Being a Jacksonville native and seeing the city expand, Mobley felt that she should bring something new to the area, but like many local businesses COVID threatened that.

“I had to close the doors for two months and we took a hit, but we came back strong,” explained Mobley. “When we reopened our doors, business was slow. My mom was like Jazz we have to do something or were going to have to close down, and I knew I did not want to do that.”

Ad

That’s when Mobley decided to spice things up by adding live bands on Friday and Saturday nights.

“At first me and my mom were like oh my god what have we done, but it’s actually been working out,” said Mobley. “People have been very supportive of it.”

Jazzy's Restaurant and Lounge (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Jasmine didn’t stop there, she also wanted to cater to her generation, so she added poetry night, women crush Wednesday for the ladies, and Sunday brunch parties.

“I’m glad that I was able to combine what I love to do with what my mom loves to do because that’s how we were able to survive covid.”