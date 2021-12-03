SnapJax users spot SpaceX rocket launch from Cape Canaveral

This rather impressive photo of the SpaceX rocket launch was taken by SnapJax user Jim Bailey in Palatka.

Chances are pretty good that if you looked up at about 6:12 p.m. on Thursday, you caught a glimpse of what appeared to be a fireball in the sky.

Fortunately, many SnapJax users had their cameras ready and snapped some photos of the SpaceX rocket that lifted off from Cape Canaveral and lit up the sky throughout the Jacksonville area.

The Falcon 9 launched 48 satellites and two spacecraft to orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Some -- got some video of it, including this user:

