DCPS to hold second dose COVID-19 vaccination events for children age 5 & older

More than 500 children received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Duval County school campuses.

Duval County Public Schools is once again partnering with the Florida Department of Health in Duval County to hold a day of vaccination events for children age 5 and older today.

The second dose of Pfizer shots will be provided. Students who have not yet received their first dose are eligible for that shot, but primary focus will be given to second doses.

The four vaccination locations are the same as previously:

First Coast High School — 590 Duval Station Road 32218

Riverside High School — 1200 McDuff Ave. S. 32205

Springfield Middle School — 2034 Hubbard St. 32206

Landmark Middle School — 101 Kernan Blvd. N. 32225

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent to receive a vaccine.

Parents can get a head start on preparation by downloading and completing a parent consent form. Consent forms will also be available at the event.