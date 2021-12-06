57º
Log truck crash closes U.S. 301 in Nassau County, causes backups

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving a log truck caused backups Monday morning in Nassau County.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on US-301 and Mickler Street.

Traffic was diverted by the Florida Highway Patrol. Logs were blocking the roadway which shut down the area for three to four hours.

News4Jax is on our way to the scene and will update this story when new information becomes available.

