Log truck crash closes U.S. 301 in Nassau County, causes backups

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving a log truck caused backups Monday morning in Nassau County.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on US-301 and Mickler Street.

Traffic was diverted by the Florida Highway Patrol. Logs were blocking the roadway which shut down the area for three to four hours.

