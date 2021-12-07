4-year-old critically injured in Normandy Boulevard crash, troopers say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A child was critically injured and two men were hurt, one seriously, in a crash Tuesday morning on Normandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 11 a.m., according to FHP, a sedan was making a left from eastbound Normandy Boulevard onto northbound Interstate 295 when it collided with a pickup truck traveling west on Normandy Boulevard through the intersection with a green traffic signal.

The passenger of the sedan, a 4-year-old Jacksonville girl, was critically injured, and the driver of the sedan, a 32-year-old Jacksonville man, suffered serious injuries, according to troopers. The Highway Patrol said that both were taken to a hospital and that the child was in critical condition and the driver was in stable condition at last check.

According to the Highway Patrol, the driver of the pickup, a 37-year-old Jacksonville man, had minor injuries.