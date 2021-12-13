SJSO: Child injured after fall from moving van

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A child is expected to be OK after they fell from a moving van on King Estate Road near Dobbs Road in St Augustine around 5 Monday evening.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Peret Pass told News4JAX police are investigating what happened but have not decided if anyone will face criminal charges.

So far, the only details released are that the child fell while the van was moving. They were injured but are expected to recover.

News4JAX requested the full police report.