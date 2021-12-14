Man robbed, stabbed in neck on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say

A man was robbed and stabbed Monday night while walking along Lane Avenue in the area of Londontowne Lane, Jacksonville police said.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. when the man was approached from behind by multiple suspects. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, they beat him, robbed him of his items and stabbed him in the neck.

The man was taken to a hospital by a family member and is expected to be OK.

Robbery detectives are investigating. JSO said they do not believe there is a threat to the public. They did not provide a description of the suspects or say how many people were involved.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to call 904-630-0500 or remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.