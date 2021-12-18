Man dead after fatal crash in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is dead after being involved in a fatal crash in Suwannee County.

Two vehicles collided late Friday night when a man traveling eastbound collided with a pickup truck heading westbound on CR-252. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man crossed over in the westbound lane and drove in the path of the pickup truck. The truck was occupied by a 19-year-old female driver and a 14-year-old passenger.

Occupants in the truck experienced minor injuries, but the man driving the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three people involved were wearing seatbelts, FHP said.