Christmas comes early for Sulzbacher Center families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – 121 Financial and the Sulzbacher Center are bringing smiles to hundreds of disadvantaged families this Christmas with their annual Christmas toy drive.

More than 500 kids received a special gift just for them, from Santa. Mother of two Channing Scott Myers brought her children. She described the event as ‘an escape’ from the harsh realities that low-income households face every day.

“It’s really hard. Sometimes there are days where they may be just water and bread,” said Myers.

Thanks to the Jacksonville community, 121 Financial, and of course Santa and his elves, families have one less thing to worry about this Christmas.

“If we didn’t do things like this it would be no doubt that there would be some children that wouldn’t have Christmas,” said Brian Snow, Chief Program Officer of Sulzbacher Center.

“It’s just great to see the smiling faces on the kids. They’re adorable and it’s wonderful,” said Adam Wade, Vice President of Marketing, 121 Financial.

With the pandemic and supply chain delays, Sulzbach Center made sure to plan far in advance.

“The supply chain compared to last year kind of forced us to be even more organized than normal where we had to plan things and order things more in advanced to factor in that delayed delivery time,” said Brian Snow.

Any remaining gifts will be dropped off to families at homeless shelters across the city.