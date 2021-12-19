Waiting until the last minute to buy gifts online? It’s going to cost you

(Michel Euler, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Christmas is less than one week away, and last-minute shoppers should expect to spend more if they’re planning to ship last-minute gifts in time for the holiday.

Don’t panic you still have options but expect to pay a pretty penny for your shipment to get your gift under the tree in time.

The race is on to get your gifts delivered on time. But between inflation and supply chain issues be prepared to spend more.

“Everybody is raising their prices,” said Frank Wallmeyer.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. inflation jumped by 6.2% in October the highest in over 30 years.

This means American households are generally paying more for goods including presents.

Wallmeyer is the President of Standard Feed & Seed a Jacksonville-based animal feeding shop in business since 1946. Wallmeyer says inflation isn’t the only issue obstacle, there are also shipment delays.

His message to last-minute shoppers.

Ad

“If I was shipping anything right now between now and Christmas, I would ship it overnight just because even though there’s publishing delivery days and whatever. We’re noticing a lot of problems with delays and shipping,” Wallmeyer said.

Here are your options:

USPS will deliver packages before Christmas morning through its “Priority Mail Express” service. The deadline to send a package through the post office is Thursday.



FedEx offers shipping options all the way through Christmas Eve.



The deadline to send a package through UPS is Thursday.



Overall, domestic shipping rates for moving goods by road and rail in the U.S. are up about 23% this year from 2020, according to Cass Information Systems Inc., which handles freight payments for companies.