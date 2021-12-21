Fernandina Beach woman accused of exposing self to children

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Fernandina Beach woman was arrested and taken to the Nassau County Jail, where she was ordered held without bond after investigators said she exposed herself to multiple children.

And according to the angry parents of some of those children and other neighbors, this was not the first time.

“My child was out here with one of my neighbor’s kids. We had to bring our child inside because, I’m like, that’s not okay,” said Alexis Keller, a parent.

The latest incident was reported this past weekend when investigators say the woman came outside and exposed herself to several children. The woman was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and lewd and lascivious exhibition.

At the time of her arrest, she was out of jail on bond following an arrest two weeks ago after authorities were seen on video busting through her door to take her into custody.

The arrest came after neighbors recorded videos of the woman appearing nude in broad daylight, and at nighttime in view of anyone who was outside.

“It’s endless,” said neighbor Kevin Kirshner. “I can’t remember all the occasions that she’s come out here displaying herself and causing a raucous.”

Neighbors say they want the woman to get some professional help. They hope the latest arrest will result in change.