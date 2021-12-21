New owners say Pete’s Bar will now be smoke-free

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – The Pete’s Bar property in Neptune Beach and two other homes behind it have sold for $5 million, according to an article first posted by the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Co-owner Robert Tilka told the Record that the bar plans to reopen Wednesday after being closed to install new bar wells and make restroom repairs.

Additionally, the owners will implement a no-smoking policy. Tilka said to the Record that most customers prefer a smoke-free establishment, and patrons will be permitted to smoke outside.

The bar was founded in 1933 by Peter Jensen. He acquired the first liquor license in Duval County after prohibition was repealed.

The Record noted that the deal included the liquor license and the business.

Pictures and memorabilia that have been on the walls inside will remain.