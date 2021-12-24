16 arrested amid St. Johns County crackdown on retail store thefts

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – With the goal of combating retail theft during the holiday season, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Bad Santa” in collaboration with loss prevention staff members at area retail stores.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, its operation resulted in 16 people being arrested. Most are facing misdemeanor offenses, except for two, who face felony charges.

Each person faces a charge of retail theft, but some are facing additional charges, including a man who had an outstanding warrant.

Another man also faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer after deputies said he fled on foot with a concealed firearm, and fought and resisted deputies who attempted to take him into custody.

According to several arrest reports obtained by News4JAX, the Calvin Klein store at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets was targeted by four people, who arrived in two separate vehicles with duct tape covering the license plates.

According to authorities, surveillance video recorded them placing merchandise into bags they brought into the store before walking out without paying. They were stopped by authorities after witnesses reported seeing them stealing $164 worth of merchandise that was identified by store employees.

Two of the four suspects arrested were 19-year old Janae Tribune and 19-year old Briennise Farrington. Both were charged with felony grand theft in connection to a theft reported at Sunglass Hut. According to deputies, more than $1,000 worth of merchandise was taken from this store.

The arrests made during “Operation Bad Santa” began back in November and the latest arrest was last week.