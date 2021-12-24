70º
Death investigation underway at rest area off I-95 in St. Johns County, FHP says

Troopers: Foul play not suspected at this time

Staff, News4JAX

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

A death investigation is underway at the northbound Interstate 95 rest area in St. Johns County, north of County Road 210, the Florida Highway Patrol said Friday.

The FHP website shows troopers were alerted to the incident about 9:30 a.m.

Troopers said foul play is not suspected at this time, but the investigation continues.

According to the Highway Patrol, no traffic patterns are impacted by the investigation.

