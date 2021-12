CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night asked for help in locating a 77-year-old woman.

It said Lonoria Gale Carter left her home on Wolverine Lane in Keystone Heights at approximately 2:30 p.m. She was driving a blue 2007 Toyota Highlander with Florida tag LKNN75 and was believed to be traveling to Vero Beach.

She was not said to be endangered.

If seen, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.