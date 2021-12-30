Man fatally injured in domestic dispute at Southside apartments, police say

Police said a man was fatally injured during a domestic dispute at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was fatally injured early Thursday morning during what police believe was a domestic dispute at a Southside apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The man died at Baptist South Hospital.

JSO Sgt. Chris Stephens said officers were called to the hospital just after 2 a.m. Thursday because of a suspicious death.

Investigators learned hospital staff had pronounced a man dead after he was brought to the hospital by a woman. She was detained as a person of interest and is being questioned, Stephens said.

Stephens said based on the early investigation, it appears the man and woman were involved in some form of domestic dispute at the Tattersall at Tapestry Park apartments. During the incident, the man was fatally injured.

Stephens declined to describe the injuries, saying there is potentially a witness police have not yet found and he did not want to compromise the investigation.

Stephens said the man’s death will be investigating as an undetermined death until the medical examiner rules on the cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact JSO by phone at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.