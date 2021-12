FERNANDINA BEACH, FL – Light up Amelia and the City of Fernandina Beach will once again host the annual New Year’s Eve shrimp drop at 7 p.m which will be followed by fireworks.

People attending the event can expect music to keep things lively and food trucks with an assortment of goodies to munch on.

The event will be held on Front Street in downtown Fernandina Beach between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

