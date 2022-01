JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An unidentified man died in a local hospital after being found with injuries at the Ciel Apartments on the southside.

The man was found in the parking lot with injuries, the incident was originally reported as a traffic accident. Doctors told JSO that the injuries on the individual were not consistent with a car accident.

This is now being investigated as a suspicious death.

News4Jax reporter Aaron Farrar is at the scene to bring you more information.