Worker hit by crane bucket dies at Tallyrand dock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead following an industrial accident at a shipping dock in Tallyrand before 1 p.m. Sunday, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Chris Stevens said the man was hit in the upper body by a large crane bucket that was lowering a load of concrete material onto a vessel docked near the Jacksonville Port Authority on Wigmore Street and Talleyrand Avenue.

Police said it appeared to be an accident. It’s not clear if any charges will be filed. The Coast Guard and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

The man’s identity was not released, but Stevens said he was a direct employee of the shipping company. The dockside crane operator is employed by an outside contractor, according to Stevens.

JSO said the ship is owned by a Turkish-based company.