Man found with multiple gunshot wounds dies at hospital

Jacksonville, Fla. – A man died at a local hospital after officers found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex at 1800 Kernan Blvd South.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the apartments at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found an adult Black male with multiple gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported the man to a local hospital, where he later died.

The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are conducting an investigation. Based on new information, JSO believes that the man was walking through the apartment complex when he was approached by at least two unknown suspects who opened fire on him.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to reach out to JSO by phone at 630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.