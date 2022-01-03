Service helps restore homes for Eastside residents

Jacksonville's Eastside has been home to multiple generations of families. Now it's getting some help through Lift Jax. One woman who has lived there her entire life. is grateful to have a helping hand keeping her home restored.

Jacksonville’s Eastside has been home to multiple generations of families and now it’s getting some help through Lift Jax.

One resident who has lived there her entire life is grateful to have a helping hand keeping her home restored.

Robin Thomas has seen many families come and go on the Eastside of Jacksonville, but her family has remained.

Thomas’ mom owned their home and has passed it down to her, but keeping up on repairs has been challenging. A local program is helping Eastside families restore their homes.

“My grandmother and my mother, so it’s got a lot of our ancestors,” said Thomas. “I had one pot on the floor covered, it would cave in. It was a big hole by the tub over by the toilet. you could see the ground.”

Suzanne Pickett with Lift JAX said the program helped 24 people in 2021 and hopes to help at least 20 people each year. It’s the same program that helped Thomas restore her home.

Ad

“It’s very important as communities such as ours have generations of families who still live in the situational poverty,” said Pickett.

Some of the funding comes from Wells Fargo, but to keep the program going will need help from the public as well.

“So Lift Jax with its great mission we are proud to be apart of the organization and we are very proud that the Eastside is the first neighborhood chosen for this mission,” said Pickett.

Thomas hopes others will use the program to get help too, so they can keep their homes safe and livable for more generations to come.

For more information about the Eastside Restore & Repair Program, to hear the stories of the families impacted or to make a donation, please visit: https://www.liftjax.org/restore-repair