47º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man found dead in submerged Corvette in Clay County

Renee Beninate , Reporter

Tags: Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The body of a man who had been missing for 24 hours was found Monday inside a Chevrolet Corvette that was submerged in a pond in Clay County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the man’s family went looking for him and noticed damage to a sign at an intersection and car parts in the road in the Lake Asbury area.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was at the pond located near the intersection of Russell Road and Henley Road on Monday evening and removed the car from the pond.

According to the FHP report, the car collided into a curb and went into the pond near Russell and Henley roads at about 2 a.m. Sunday. The man was said to be 58-years-old and a resident of Green Cove Springs.

News4JAX has not learned the man’s identity.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Renee Beninate is a Florida native and award-winning reporter who joined the News4Jax team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter