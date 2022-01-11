Jersey Boys performance in Jacksonville rescheduled due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday night’s performance of Jersey Boys at the Jacksonville Times-Union Center will be rescheduled, according to a news release posted on fscjartistseries.org.

The rescheduling, the news release states, is due to positive COVID cases in the company of the Jersey Boys.

“We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this scheduling change has caused ticket holders,” the news release reads.

Tickets for current ticketholders will be automatically moved to the new performance dates, which will be confirmed at a later time.

If that new date doesn’t work, ticketholders can contact the box office at info@fscjartistseries.org or (904) 632-5000 for options to select another performance, or for a credit or refund.