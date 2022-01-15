‘Severely decomposed body’ found near Jacksonville Walmart, police said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating a person’s death after a body was found near a Jacksonville Walmart.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart on Beach Boulevard near Southside Boulevard sometime around 3:20 on Saturday afternoon after a person went into a wooded area near the store and reported finding a body.

JSO said responding officers said the body was severely decomposed.

The JSO homicide and crime scene detectives are working with the coroner’s office to identify the body and determine the exact cause of death.

Sgt. Robbie Hanson said despite earlier reports, there’s no that evidence points to foul play.

Anyone with information is asked call (904) 630-0500 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.