New monoclonal antibody treatment site opening in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state of Florida will open five additional monoclonal antibody treatment sites — including one in Jacksonville — starting Tuesday.

The new site in Duval County will be located at the Southside Senior Center at 10080 Beach Blvd. and will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Jan. 3, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the federal government to increase the supply of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 to Florida. He later announced 15,000 doses of Regeneron had been secured to support new treatment sites in Florida.

PREVIOUS STORY: DeSantis: Additional monoclonal antibody treatment site to open in Jacksonville

Ad

In Jacksonville, free Regeneron treatment is also available at the Joseph Lee Center at 5120 Perry St.

For more than a year antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been the go-to treatments for early COVID-19, thanks to their ability to head off severe disease and keep patients out of the hospital. But both drugmakers recently warned that laboratory testing suggests their therapies will be much less potent against the omicron variant, which contains dozens of mutations that make it harder for antibodies to attack the virus. And while the companies say they can quickly develop new omicron-targeting antibodies, those aren’t expected to launch for at least several months.

Ad

RELATED: Trust Index: Do monoclonal antibodies work against omicron?

A full list of state-supported or previously state-supported operational monoclonal antibody therapy sites can be found here.