Jacksonville man wins $1,000 a week for life from $2 scratch-off

Jacksonville man wins for life after playing the $1,000 a week for life scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announced that Emad Aljaber, 42, of Jacksonville, claimed a top prize from the $1,000 a week for life scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.00.

Ajiaber purchased his winning ticket from Quickway, located at 8022 Herlong Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $2 game offers eight top prizes of $1,000 a week for life.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.43.