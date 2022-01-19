Neptune Beach Police Department seeks man who is blind

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – The Neptune Beach Police Department on Tuesday night asked for help tracking down a man who investigators said is blind.

Police said Joshua Arce was last seen leaving Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville on Monday at 11 p.m. Investigators said he checked himself out without being discharged.

Prior to that, police said, Arce was seen leaving the Beaches Branch Library at 7:30 p.m. with two unknown people.

He was wearing a black shirt and blue shorts. He’s said to have a white scar on his right forearm.

If seen, contact police at 904-270-2413.