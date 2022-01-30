2 found dead after possible murder-suicide in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide Sunday in St. Augustine.

Information is limited, but the Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the 5300 block of A1A South in the Butler Beach area in reference to reports of gunshots early Sunday morning.

When deputies went inside, they found two dead people inside, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Tragically, the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide,” a spokesperson said. “This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.”

No other information was immediately available.