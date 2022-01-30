29º
JFRD responds to house fire at Notter Ave and Long Branch Blvd

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

The house is located at the corner of Notter Ave and Long Branch Blvd. (Courtesy of JFRD)

Jacksonville, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a residential structure fire at Notter Ave and Long Branch Blvd.

The fire started around 3:45 a.m. No one was home when it started and there have been no injuries reported. However, Red Cross has been requested for one adult.

JFRD did pull crews out for safety reasons, so they’re battling the flames from the outside.

News4Jax Reporter Aaron Farrar is currently at the scene. We will update this story as more information comes through.

