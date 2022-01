JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after an early morning crash in the northwest side of the city.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, it appears to have been a head on crash involving two cars. One person died and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, said JFRD.

Southbound lanes are open. But, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is directing northbound traffic onto Old Kings Road.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.