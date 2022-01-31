JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 3-day Orange Crush Festival is coming back to Northeast Florida.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the tour will be in Jacksonville and its beaches from March 11-13.

In 2021, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cleared room at the jail as a “precaution,” however the event was peaceful.

Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman rode with officers during the festival. She said encounters were mutually respectful and she witnessed no arrests.

After this year’s Jacksonville dates -- Orange Crush Festival will head to South Beach and Dayton Beach.

